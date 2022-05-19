Amarillo first responders hosting fundraiser for boy who was burned in fire accident

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Health System EMS team and area first responders are teaming up to raise money on Saturday for a boy who was severely burned in an accident.

On April 1, 8-year-old Brantley Parrish was in a firepit accident where a majority of his body received third degree burns.

Parrish was airlifted from the Amarillo area to Lubbock Children’s UMC Pediatric Burn Unit.

The family is having medical insurance troubles and help is needed as he recovers in Lubbock.

The fundraiser will have food, raffle tickets and fun on May 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Southeast Park Pavillion in Canyon.

The Canyon Fire Department will be grilling burgers and the event will have activities including an inflatable for children.

All donations will go to the boy’s medical expenses.

If you can’t make it to the fundraiser, donations can be made here.

(Source: Canyon Fire Department) (CFD)

