Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo first responders hosting fundraiser for boy who was burned in fire accident

(Source: GoFundMe)
(Source: GoFundMe)(GoFundMe)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Health System EMS team and area first responders are teaming up to raise money on Saturday for a boy who was severely burned in an accident.

On April 1, 8-year-old Brantley Parrish was in a firepit accident where a majority of his body received third degree burns.

Parrish was airlifted from the Amarillo area to Lubbock Children’s UMC Pediatric Burn Unit.

The family is having medical insurance troubles and help is needed as he recovers in Lubbock.

The fundraiser will have food, raffle tickets and fun on May 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Southeast Park Pavillion in Canyon.

The Canyon Fire Department will be grilling burgers and the event will have activities including an inflatable for children.

All donations will go to the boy’s medical expenses.

If you can’t make it to the fundraiser, donations can be made here.

(Source: Canyon Fire Department)
(Source: Canyon Fire Department)(CFD)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigation at City of Amarillo waste facility
Amarillo police have identified the body found in garbage truck
The suspect was caught on security footage
Amarillo police search for suspect in series of thefts
The Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near north Belleview Street.
Amarillo police investigating after woman shot near north Belleview Street
Amarillo police are committed to stop street racing
‘You race, you lose’: Amarillo police committed to stop street racing
Ashley Nichole Crumbley
Amarillo Police: Missing woman found safe

Latest News

The event is May 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will have a car show and a dine and donate.
Fundraiser for Amarillo Area Corvette Club set for Saturday
Texas A&M Agrilife will be hosting a Lawn and Garden Expo in Canyon.
Texas A&M Agrilife hosting expo this Saturday
City of Clovis, NM
Clovis inviting public to complete Economic Development survey
TPSN Sports Network
Stream baseball, softball and track with TPSN