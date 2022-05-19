2-time Olympic medalist delivers message in Borger, throws first pitch at Sod Poodles game

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two-time Olympic Medalist Team USA Swimmer Elizabeth Beisel stopped by the Texas Panhandle to deliver a message about the importance of learning to swim.

Beisel, who won the bronze and silver at the London Olympic Games, also threw the first pitch on Wednesday evening at the Amarillo Sod Poodles game.

Earlier today, Beisel stopped by Borger for the 2022 Make a Splash Tour to spread the life-saving message of learning to swim. The tour aims to raise awareness about learn-to-swim programs.

”It means the world because that’s why I got into swimming,” Beisel said. “I didn’t get into swimming to be an Olympian or an Olympic medalist. I got into swimming to be safe around the water and I did that through swimming lessons and swimming lessons reduces the risk of drowning by 88 percent.”

The Make a Splash tour is presented by Phillips 66 and has three stops this spring.

“It’s not a full cure, but it’s something that we can do every single day whether you’re a child or parent,” Beisel said. “Something that can save a life and with the tour, with Make a Splash and the USA Swimming Foundation if we save one life then we’re doing what we’re doing.”

The tour first visited Philadelphia on May 9 and 10. The last stop will be in Rodeo, Calif., on May 23.

