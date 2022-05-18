Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘You race, you lose’: Amarillo police committed to stop street racing

Amarillo police are committed to stop street racing
Amarillo police are committed to stop street racing(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has reported that they are committed to stop any racing on streets.

Officers will be watching for street racing and cars gathered for the purpose of doing ‘burnouts’ or donuts.

The department said they will also be using video surveillance, automatic license plate readers, and social media analysis to identify vehicles and drivers involved in these crimes.

“We want the message to be clear,” states Chief Birkenfeld. “You race, you lose. It is that simple. If you race, we will find you and arrest you and you will lose your car.”

The Chief mentioned about an April 10, crash on Buchanan Street where several people were injured including a 9-month-old child; and most recently the crash on 34th street on May 6, where two people were killed.    

“This is unacceptable. The risk of injury and death to innocent people is too high to allow reckless driving on streets and in parks,” said Chief Birkenfeld.

If you know of any street racing events, or see this happening, call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Lake
Amarillo Police: $4,000 reward offered for tips in animal cruelty case
Ashley Nichole Crumbley
Amarillo police need help finding endangered woman
Amarillo police ‘putting after hour clubs on notice’ after recent shootings
Bad news came overnight as the average price for a gallon of regular gas jumped 70 cents to tie...
Panhandle regular gas prices jumped 7 cents overnight
Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger

Latest News

dee
2ND CUP: Dee Johnson, candidate for the 47th District Judge
Second Place: Eiftheria I Thanatos by Lupita Pasillas
2 Amarillo students place in 2022 Congressional Art Competition
Third Place: The Eyes of Texas by Dylan Bragg
Winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition
Curry County
Curry County looking for business partners for 2022 internship program