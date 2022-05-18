‘You race, you lose’: Amarillo police committed to stop street racing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has reported that they are committed to stop any racing on streets.

Officers will be watching for street racing and cars gathered for the purpose of doing ‘burnouts’ or donuts.

The department said they will also be using video surveillance, automatic license plate readers, and social media analysis to identify vehicles and drivers involved in these crimes.

“We want the message to be clear,” states Chief Birkenfeld. “You race, you lose. It is that simple. If you race, we will find you and arrest you and you will lose your car.”

The Chief mentioned about an April 10, crash on Buchanan Street where several people were injured including a 9-month-old child; and most recently the crash on 34th street on May 6, where two people were killed.

“This is unacceptable. The risk of injury and death to innocent people is too high to allow reckless driving on streets and in parks,” said Chief Birkenfeld.

If you know of any street racing events, or see this happening, call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.