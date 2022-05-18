Xcel Energy prepared for high power demand for summer heat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy said it is in good shape for the high power demand during the summer heat.

Xcel officials said it is prepared to beat the high temperatures in Texas and New Mexico.

The electricity provider said it has enough electricity demand and is also backed up by strong connections to the Southwest Power Pool and its ample power generating capacity.

“We’re wrapping up spring maintenance projects at our regional power plants and expect to have all our resources available during peak times of electricity demand,” said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “Additionally, we’ve invested heavily in new and upgraded substations and lines across the area to ensure power is flowing freely, especially in areas that have seen a lot of growth.”

The Texas and New Mexico system is part of the Southwest Power Pool, which oversees the reliability of a multistate transmission network and operates a wholesale power market.

With this investment, Xcel said it has been able to use power supplies that supplement a large amount of generating capacity located within the region, Hudson said.

Xcel is not connected to the Texas grid, which is operated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

Recent news about Texas power plants coming offline unexpectedly for maintenance during a recent heat wave involved plants operating in other parts of Texas, not within the Xcel Energy or SPP footprint, Xcel said.

“Our Texas customers may hear reports of potential power shortages downstate, but it’s important to remember these reports are discussing conditions outside of the Xcel Energy service area,” Hudson said. “We aren’t immune from the effects of high heat or unplanned maintenance issues, but from an operational and planning standpoint, we are in a strong position in the areas of the Panhandle and South Plains we serve.”

Hudson said Xcel has met its requirement of showing it has enough capacity to meet high demands while still having at least a 12 percent reserve.

Xcel has seven conventional power plants in the Texas and New Mexico region and has two large wind energy facilities.

The electricity company also said it has long-term power purchase contracts with other regional power generators and has quadrupled its transmission import capabilities over the past decade.

Hudson said the company has invested heavily in local distribution systems to ensure power flows freely in local neighborhoods on hot days.

Xcel Energy prepared for summer’s high power demand Reserves of generating capacity, grid improvements, will help beat the heat AMARILLO, Texas (May 18, 2022) – Xcel Energy’s Texas and New Mexico system is in good shape to supply enough electricity to meet summer demand and is backed up by strong connections to the Southwest Power Pool and its ample power generating capacity.

Ongoing projects to standardize the voltages in area communities ensure that if heat-related outages do occur, crews can quickly reroute power to minimize disruptions, the company said.

“It’s an ongoing effort to keep our system at peak readiness and to ensure we have the capacity to grow,” Hudson said.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.