Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Tascosa alum Tucker Davidson starts season with first Major League win

25-year-old Tascosa alum Tucker Davidson has been added to the Atlanta Braves World Series...
25-year-old Tascosa alum Tucker Davidson has been added to the Atlanta Braves World Series roster. The left-hander replaces ace pitcher Charlie Morton after he suffered a broken right fibula after being struck on the lower right leg by Yuli Gurriel’s 102-mph comebacker in the second inning of Atlanta’s 6-2 win in Game 1 on Tuesday.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tascosa baseball legend and World Series Champion Tucker Davidson secured the win in his first start with the Atlanta Braves this season. Atlanta defeated the Brewers 3-0.

The left-handed pitcher lasted 5.0 scoreless innings allowing 3 hits and striking out 3 after being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Davidson landed back on the Braves 26-man active roster after struggling on April 11 against the Nationals where he gave up 5 earned runs over 2.2 innings. During Davidson’s time with Gwinnett he proceeded to make regular starts while turning in a 4.44 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 34:9 K:BB across 26.1 innings.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger
Amarillo police ‘putting after hour clubs on notice’ after recent shootings
Amarillo police investigating early morning homicide in north Amarillo
Lawrence Lake
Amarillo Police: $4,000 reward offered for tips in animal cruelty case
Ashley Nichole Crumbley
Amarillo police need help finding endangered woman

Latest News

Randall sophomore Andrew Ramos strikes out Tascosa bater.
Randall baseball to face top-ranked Lubbock-Cooper in 5A Regional Quarterfinal
Amarillo's Jancarlos Cintron slides home for the lead over the Drillers. Sod Poodles fall short...
Drillers drill four homers in the ninth, Sod Poodles fall 15-12
VIDEO: Drillers drill four homers in the ninth, Sod Poodles fall 15-12
VIDEO: Randall baseball to face top-ranked Lubbock-Cooper in 5A Regional Quarterfinal