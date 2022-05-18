Tascosa alum Tucker Davidson starts season with first Major League win

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tascosa baseball legend and World Series Champion Tucker Davidson secured the win in his first start with the Atlanta Braves this season. Atlanta defeated the Brewers 3-0.

The left-handed pitcher lasted 5.0 scoreless innings allowing 3 hits and striking out 3 after being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Davidson landed back on the Braves 26-man active roster after struggling on April 11 against the Nationals where he gave up 5 earned runs over 2.2 innings. During Davidson’s time with Gwinnett he proceeded to make regular starts while turning in a 4.44 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 34:9 K:BB across 26.1 innings.

