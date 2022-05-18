Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza is finally back

The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.
The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is bringing Mexican pizza back after a two-year absence from the menu.

The pizza will be available to order starting Thursday, but fans can get it Wednesday through a special offer on the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell CEO Mark King said last month its Mexican pizza has a long history with the fast-food chain and customers have been calling for its return. Taco Bell announced last month that the fan-favorite item would be coming back.

Taco Bell is also joining forces with Dolly Parton and Doja Cat for a musical inspired by the Mexican pizza. It will make its debut on TikTok later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Lake
Amarillo Police: $4,000 reward offered for tips in animal cruelty case
Ashley Nichole Crumbley
Amarillo police need help finding endangered woman
Amarillo police ‘putting after hour clubs on notice’ after recent shootings
Bad news came overnight as the average price for a gallon of regular gas jumped 70 cents to tie...
Panhandle regular gas prices jumped 7 cents overnight
Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger

Latest News

FILE- In this March 31, 2020 file photo, members of the Connecticut Air and Army National Guard...
Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions
The Tops grocery store served an important role.
Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without grocery store
Second Place: Eiftheria I Thanatos by Lupita Pasillas
2 Amarillo students place in 2022 Congressional Art Competition
Third Place: The Eyes of Texas by Dylan Bragg
Winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition
The Department of Homeland Security paused its new disinformation governance board Wednesday...
AP sources: DHS will pause disinformation board