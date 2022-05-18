Randall baseball to face top-ranked Lubbock-Cooper in 5A Regional Quarterfinal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL 5A Regional Quarterfinals for high school baseball are set for this week and the No. 22 Randall Raiders (26-7) will battle the No. 1 Lubbock-Cooper Pirates (27-6).

Back in March Randall lost to the Pirates 11-5 in their last tournament game of the season. Since then the Raiders have won 18 games and lost one.

Randall’s coaches have scouted LCP in a few of their playoff games already, so expect a tough, even matchup.

”We didn’t throw probably the pitchers that they’ll see this weekend. We threw some guys that did a good job,” said Cory Hamilton, Randall baseball head coach. “Sixth inning we had a chance to win and they did what they typically kind of do. They score in bunches. They’ll have two or three runs at a time, so that’s the challenge this week to squash rallies and separate those runs a little bit.”

UIL 5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL

GAME 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. at Wayland Baptist University

GAME 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at WBU

GAME 3 (If necessary): Saturday at noon at WBU

