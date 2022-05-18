Quanah Parker sculpture unveiled at Amarillo airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A bust of Comanche Chief Quanah Parker was unveiled at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport was unveiled Wednesday morning.

The sculpture of Parker was donated to the city of Amarillo by artist Jack Hill, and now the historical figure will be a permanent part at the airport.

“History is not just about the past. History is about the future,” said King Hill, the son of Jack Hill. “I want future generations coming to the airport, coming to the museum, coming to the musical drama Texas and seeing my fathers work of Quanah so the story of Quanah Parker will live on.”

Jack Hill created the bust and was well-known in Amarillo for his artistry in capturing images of the Texas Panhandle.

Parker is a national legend who was the last chief of the Comanche nation and is a major historical figure in the foundation of the Golden Spread.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.