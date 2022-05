DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services will be in Dumas to provide utility assistance and assistance with health care on Friday.

Assistance will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lions Club, 524 S. Porter.

For information on what to bring to get assistance, click here.

Assistance in Dumas (Panhandle Community Services)

