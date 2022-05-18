Kress and undefeated Nazareth meet again for 1A Regional Semifinal

NAZARETH, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL 1A Regional Semifinal for high school baseball between the No. 8 Kress Kangaroos (15-6) and No. 2 Nazareth Swifts (16-0) is a rematch from last year in the third round of playoffs.

This marks the third meeting this season between Kress and Nazareth. The Swifts have already shutout the Kangaroos twice, 10-0 on March 22 and 9-0 on April 12. Nazareth enters the game undefeated with 16 wins including nine shutouts. They’re getting the job done on offense and defense.

”A bunch of kids that have played baseball for a while, and you can tell by the success that we’re having that they’ve had a good past in the game,” said Tyler Goodwin, Nazareth baseball first-year head coach. “Very enjoyable to watch.”

The Swifts shutout Borden County twice 10-0 and 13-0 to advance to the third round. Each game lasted 5 innings and senior pitcher Trent Gerber lasted 9-10 of those frames.

“It really starts with our defense you know. Last game we had zero errors. I mean that’s what really helped. I got a rhythm up there,” said Trent Gerber, Nazareth senior pitcher and Seward County signee. “Just going quick in-and-out and that’s all started with our defense.”

UIL 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

GAME 1: Thursday at 4 p.m. at Wayland Baptist University

GAME 2: Thursday at 6 p.m. at WBU or 30 minutes following game one

GAME 3 (If necessary): Saturday at 2 p.m. at WBU

