High Highs, and Low Lows

A relatively weak cold front is pushing through the region as of Wednesday morning. This will keep winds out of the north/northeast for most of the day, and allow our daytime highs to be a touch cooler, with low 90s expected. Going into tonight, we’ll see chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the northern half of the area, however there could be some rain that reaches further south. We’ll see a big warm up for Thursday, with highs expected in the triple digits, then a sharp cool down begins Friday, ultimately cooling us into the 50s and 60s for our highs on Saturday!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.