Drillers drill four homers in the ninth, Sod Poodles fall 15-12

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (17-17) are back at the .500 mark after the Tulsa Drillers (20-13) overcame a four-run deficit winning 15-12.

The Drillers hit nine home runs in game one of the series at HODGETOWN, including four in the ninth inning. Ryan Ward, Carson Taylor and Hunter Feduccia hit solo dingers and then Kody Hoese hit a two-run homer for his second HR of the season.

Amarillo closer Blake Workman (2-1) tallied his first loss of the season after allowing 5 hits, 5 runs and 4 home runs in 0.1 innings pitched.

”It was a high-scoring game. That’s what you come to expect here at HODGETOWN, but you know both teams took advantage of some mistakes,” said Shawn Roof, Sod Poodles Manager. “I thought our pitchers did a good job. They competed. Obviously left some pitches up. Could have maybe missed some more at-bats, but you know that’s part of it. We took advantage of them and they took advantage of us today.”

Sod Poodles’ designated hitter Eduardo Diaz led Amarillo with 5 RBI, 3 hits and 2 runs in 5 at-bats.

Game two is set for Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN.

