Curry County looking for business partners for 2022 internship program

Curry County
Curry County(Source: Curry County)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County has been awarded over $200,000 of grant funding for a summer internship program.

The internship is for the County youth who are interested in exposure to a variety of professions from employers in Curry County.

The eight-week internship will start on June 6.

“I encourage local business owners to have an impact in our youth and reach out and offer your business as a placement. This is a great opportunity for our youth to gain experience, earn money, and benefit your business. A winning opportunity for our community,” said County Manager Pyle.

For more information about this program or to submit a request for an intern contact HR Director Melissa Gunn by email at mgunn@currycounty.org, bor call at (575) 763-6016.

