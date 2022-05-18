Amarillo police search for suspect in series of thefts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a suspect in a series of thefts.

Over the past month, Amarillo Crime Stoppers said a woman was seen on camera committing multiple thefts at a store in the 2600 block of S. Soncy Road.

Officials said the suspect stole over $1,000 worth of mechandise.

Anyone with information on the crimes are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest or recovery of the stolen items, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

