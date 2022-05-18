Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police search for suspect in series of thefts

The suspect was caught on security footage
The suspect was caught on security footage(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a suspect in a series of thefts.

Over the past month, Amarillo Crime Stoppers said a woman was seen on camera committing multiple thefts at a store in the 2600 block of S. Soncy Road.

Officials said the suspect stole over $1,000 worth of mechandise.

Anyone with information on the crimes are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest or recovery of the stolen items, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me - Theft Suspect Over the past month this unknown person has been seen on...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

