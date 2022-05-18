2 Amarillo students place in 2022 Congressional Art Competition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Congressman Ronny Jackson announced the winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition today.

“I am pleased to congratulate Jessica, Lupita, and Dylan on placing in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. Each piece of artwork submitted showcased just how talented and bright the students of our district are. I thank all who participated, including the teachers who helped facilitate the contest, and I look forward to seeing Jessica’s work hang in our Nation’s Capitol later this year,” said Jackson.

First Place from Randall High School, Jessica Jewell Starrett’s did the piece, titled Big Elmer, that will be hanging in the United States Capitol alongside other districts’ winning pieces for one year.

Placing second from Caprock High School is Lupita Pasillas did the piece Eiftheria I Thanatos.

Third place from Rider High School in Wichita Falls is Dylan Bragg who did his piece, titled The Eyes of Texas.

Lupita’s and Dylan’s artwork will hang in Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo and Wichita Falls offices for one year.

