WT matched up with St. Edward’s for NCAA DII baseball South Central Regional Championship

Game is set for Thursday at 4 p.m. in Colorado
By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - No. 15 West Texas A&M baseball fell one win shy of the Lone Star Conference tournament title, but they’re back in the NCAA DII postseason for their eighth straight season.

The Buffs travel to Colorado for the South Central Regional Championship, and they will face a familiar foe the St. Edward’s Hilltoppers. The season long six-game series is tied 3-3. WT will more than likely face St. Edward’s star pitcher Wesley Gafford. He leads the LSC with 91 strikeouts, including nine in one game against the Buffs.

”They’ve got you know the pitcher of the year (Wesley Gafford) in the Lone Star Athletic Conference that I expect to throw against us,” said Matt Vanderburg, WT baseball head coach. “He’s really good. He’s a really good arm and we’re going to have to do a really good job of playing good baseball, being disciplined offensively, being able to execute and expect to win a one or two run ball game.”

The Buffs and Hilltoppers face off for their win-or-go-home matchup on Thursday, May 19 at 4 p.m. in Grand Junction, Colorado. The winner plays May 26-27 in the Super Regionals.

