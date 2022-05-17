Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Tickets on sale for Wildcat Bluff 30th anniversary event

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center’s 30th year anniversary event
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center’s 30th year anniversary event(Wildcat Bluff)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is celebrating its 30th anniversary with an outdoor dinner and concert on June 25.

Early bird tickets are available for purchase online now until June 1.

The event includes live music from Austin-bases bluegrass band Steel Betty, a chuckwagon dinner and an outdoor twist on Beerology fan favorites.

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center & The Discovery Center invite you to celebrate Wildcat Bluff’s 30th year with 🎶live music...

Posted by Wildcat Bluff Nature Center on Friday, May 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger
Amarillo police investigating early morning homicide in north Amarillo
Amarillo police ‘putting after hour clubs on notice’ after recent shootings
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 near Nara Visa by the New Mexico and...
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 in Quay County
Crews respond to structure fire near Hancock street
Amarillo fire extinguish multiple structures over the weekend

Latest News

Lawrence Lake
Amarillo Police: $4,000 reward offered for tips in animal cruelty case
The power outage is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. on May 19 and will last about four hours.
Tulia scheduling power outage on Thursday night while repairs are made
Last know U.S.S. Indianapolis survivor, Cleatus Lebow
Veterans Land Board honors last Texas known survivor of U.S.S Indianapolis
Hot Then Much Cooler