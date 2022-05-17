Tickets on sale for Wildcat Bluff 30th anniversary event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is celebrating its 30th anniversary with an outdoor dinner and concert on June 25.

Early bird tickets are available for purchase online now until June 1.

The event includes live music from Austin-bases bluegrass band Steel Betty, a chuckwagon dinner and an outdoor twist on Beerology fan favorites.

