Pantex honors veterans and those who made the ‘ultimate sacrifice’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Pantex Plant honored nearly 25 percent of it’s workforce today with it’s armed forces day celebration.

The plant has close to 4,000 employees total, and almost 1,000 of them are veterans, with three active duty military members.

Pantex has a close relationship with the U.S. military, so today’s celebration was close to home for many employees who have served.

The plant also honored those who’ve lost their life, and others who are missing in action and prisoners of war. It was a day of remembrance for all.

Vice president and site manager, Jeff Yarbrough spoke about the importance of celebrating armed forces day for the employees who have served.

“It’s a way the country comes together to honor all of the services in the department of defense. It is significant because we want to recognize our veterans’,” said Jeff Yarbrough.

“I appreciate the opportunity that the NNSA, Consolidate Nuclear Security, and the Pantex Plant give to hold these celebrations as well. The nuclear production office, us as the contractors work very closely together, so it is nice that we can celebrate this day together as one entity at the plant,” said Jeff Yarbrough.

Jessica Valdez, Navy veteran, Program Specialist and Stock Pile Programs, spoke at the event, honoring the P.O.W. and M.I.A. military persons.

She used the Fallen Comrade Table to honor them, saying it is important to honor those who are missing and those who have been taken as prisoners, and the significance of the table.

“The struggle of a military family back home is a lot too, and I think it goes unnoticed. The families away from their loved ones, while their loved ones are in harms way. It’s just a very powerful symbol,” said Jessica Valdez.

Tom Hayden is the Vice President for CNS, and also an army veteran who works in safeguarding, security and emergency services.

“We all know someone that has served, so it is just a great opportunity for us to reach out and thank folks for their service. I think Everyone appreciates our service members. It’s not all glorious, there are many days of hardships, and ultimately and unfortunately many make the ultimate sacrifice. It is just a good day to reflect on that and thank the folks who have served,” said Hayden.

Pantex is planning to continue hiring more employees, including those who have military background.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.