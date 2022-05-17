Panhandle regular gas prices jumped 70 cents overnight
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bad news came overnight as the average price for a gallon of regular gas jumped 70 cents to tie the existing record.
Triple A is reporting the jump pushed the average to $3.98. That was the record first set in July 2008.
The price has gone up almost 40 cents in a month.
But that isn’t the highest price in the Panhandle. That title goes to Roberts County at $4.40 and Oldham County coming in at $4.25
