Leon County manhunt reaches day 6, drivers warned not to pick up hitchhikers

Drivers on Interstate 45 are being warned not to pickup hitchhikers with an escaped murderer on the loose.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Gonzalo Lopez has been on the the run for six days after escaping from a prison bus. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says there have been no confirmed sightings by law enforcement or residents in Leon County. The longer the hunt drags out, the more folks in Leon County question whether he had outside help.

“That’s part of our ongoing investigation, is to find out if he had any assistance from either inside the prison system or outside of the prison system. That’s what we’ll be looking at with our ongoing investigation,” said Robert Hurst, TDCJ spokesperson.

Highway 7 is still blocked to traffic and drivers along I-45 area also seeing daily warning signs not to pick up hitchhikers. As the manhunt persists, residents can’t shake their uneasiness.

”I understand that a lot of residents here are concerned and they should be, but I want them to know that we are doing everything we can to get this guy apprehended,” said Sheriff Kevin Ellis of Leon County.

The reward for Gonzalo Lopez’ capture and prosecution remains at $50,000.

Day 6 of the manhunt for Gonzalo Lopez. Drivers on I-45 have seen this daily warning message. I have live reports at 4, 5, 6 and recap at 10 p.m. from Centerville.

Posted by Clay Falls on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

