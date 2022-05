LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The 41st FMX Birthday Bash presents KoRn and Evanescence, with special guests Palaye Royale and Dana Dentata.

Pre-sales begin at noon on May 17, with the public on-sale at 10am on May 20.

BUY TICKETS (You will be direct to our ticketing partner’s website - axs.com)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.