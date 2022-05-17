Who's Hiring?
Kickball tournament for Special Olympics this Thursday at Thompson Park

The kickball tournament is May 19 from noon to 5:00 p.m. in the ballpark at Thompson Park.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2nd Annual Kickball Classic for Special Olympics is this Thursday in Amarillo.

The kickball tournament is May 19 from noon to 5:00 p.m. in the ballpark at Thompson Park.

Local businesses and Special Olympic athletes will raise money for the organization.

The event will have food trucks, DJs and raffle prizes. Bubba’s 33 is hosting the event.

Anyone wanting to sponsor or play on a team can call Michael Davila at (806) 471-5749.

All proceeds will go to the Special Olympics.

