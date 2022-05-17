Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Johnny Cash water tower mural leaks from curious spot

The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.
The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.(KATV via CNN Newsource)
By KATV staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLAND, Ark, (KATV) – A water tower in Arkansas that features a mural of country music legend Johnny Cash is going viral after it was damaged by gunfire.

It’s not the vandalism, however, but where the shot landed that has people talking.

The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.

The water tower is reportedly still leaking as crews work to make repairs.

Officials in Kingsland, the birthplace of Cash, spent $300,000 just last year refurbishing the water tower.

Police have not yet made an arrest in the case or said why the mural was vandalized.

Copyright 2022 KATV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger
Amarillo police investigating early morning homicide in north Amarillo
Amarillo police ‘putting after hour clubs on notice’ after recent shootings
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 near Nara Visa by the New Mexico and...
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 in Quay County
Crews respond to structure fire near Hancock street
Amarillo fire extinguish multiple structures over the weekend

Latest News

Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
FBI investigating Dallas’ Koreatown shooting as hate crime
Several Black students who were suspended for trying to protest Confederate flag displays at...
Georgia students sue over blocked protest against rebel flag
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says
In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo workers sort through tomatoes after they are washed before...
Retail sales rise 0.9% in April as consumers show resilience