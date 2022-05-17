Doppler Dave Describes The Weather Roller Coaster

After tracking rain and lightning last night, highs today shot back up to near 100 degrees today. We will now experience some major fluctuations in temperatures over the next few days. A front swill seep into our area tonight and drop the heat quite a bit. Afternoon highs tomorrow will remain in the upper 80s. The heat will then spike again Thursday with possible records near 100 once again. A stronger cold front will then surge into the area starting Friday. Daytime temps on Fri will stay in the 70s and 80s, but highs may barely each 60 on Saturday before dipping as low as the upper 30s Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.