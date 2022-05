CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Mayor Mike Morris is holding a State of the City address on Thursday.

The event which is open to the public, will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Public Library.

You can watch the LIVE event, here.

