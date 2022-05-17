Bring the Heat

Showers continue to work through the eastern portions of the area this morning prior to sunrise. However, as we go throughout the day, southwest winds will begin to push the dry line east, dropping our dew points and warming us up. We’re likely to see temps climb into the 90s by midday today, with mostly clear skies. This afternoon and evening, the advancing dry line could fire up some isolated thunderstorms in our eastern most zones.

Thankfully Monday’s rain was just enough for the area, Fire Weather Watches for today have been cancelled. This could change, however.

