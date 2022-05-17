Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Bring the Heat

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers continue to work through the eastern portions of the area this morning prior to sunrise. However, as we go throughout the day, southwest winds will begin to push the dry line east, dropping our dew points and warming us up. We’re likely to see temps climb into the 90s by midday today, with mostly clear skies. This afternoon and evening, the advancing dry line could fire up some isolated thunderstorms in our eastern most zones.

Thankfully Monday’s rain was just enough for the area, Fire Weather Watches for today have been cancelled. This could change, however.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger
Amarillo police investigating early morning homicide in north Amarillo
Amarillo police ‘putting after hour clubs on notice’ after recent shootings
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 near Nara Visa by the New Mexico and...
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 in Quay County
Crews respond to structure fire near Hancock street
Amarillo fire extinguish multiple structures over the weekend

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Hot Then Much Cooler
First Alert Weather May 11
Doppler Dave Tracks Rain Chances This Week
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Like a Rainy Monday Night?