Amarillo police need help finding endangered woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help looking for a woman who is believed to be in danger.

According to officials, 25-year-old Ashley Nichole Crumbley was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday May 14. She was walking away from an argument near the liquor store at NE 19th and North Grand, heading toward the Toot N Totum.

She is 5′2″, 110 to 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her hair might have some light brown dyed streaks in it as well.

If you have seen Crumbley or know anything about her whereabouts, call the Amarillo Police at (806) 378-3038.

