Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo police need help finding endangered woman

Ashley Nichole Crumbley
Ashley Nichole Crumbley(Amarillo Police)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help looking for a woman who is believed to be in danger.

According to officials, 25-year-old Ashley Nichole Crumbley was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday May 14. She was walking away from an argument near the liquor store at NE 19th and North Grand, heading toward the Toot N Totum.

She is 5′2″, 110 to 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her hair might have some light brown dyed streaks in it as well.

If you have seen Crumbley or know anything about her whereabouts, call the Amarillo Police at (806) 378-3038.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger
Amarillo police investigating early morning homicide in north Amarillo
Amarillo police ‘putting after hour clubs on notice’ after recent shootings
Lawrence Lake
Amarillo Police: $4,000 reward offered for tips in animal cruelty case
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 near Nara Visa by the New Mexico and...
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 in Quay County

Latest News

The kickball tournament is May 19 from noon to 5:00 p.m. in the ballpark at Thompson Park.
Kickball tournament for Special Olympics this Thursday at Thompson Park
Bad news came overnight as the average price for a gallon of regular gas jumped 70 cents to tie...
Panhandle regular gas prices jumped 70 cents overnight
The City of Clovis Mayor Mike Morris is holding a State of the City address on...
City of Clovis Mayor giving address to public on Thursday
Volunteers for CASA need to support, advocate and provide stability for children in the local...
Amarillo Area CASA looking for mentors for children in foster care system