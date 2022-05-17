Amarillo Police: $4,000 reward offered for tips in animal cruelty case

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said several cats near Lawrence Lake have been shot with pellet guns, and they are asking the public for help in locating a suspect.

The lake, located near Interstate 40 next to Western Plaza Drive, is home to many cats.

Officials said over the past month, a local veterinarian confirmed through x-ray that several cats have been shot with a pellet gun.

APD said they are seeking information in the animal cruelty case. Anyone with information on the crime are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn an increased reward up to $4,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week - Animal Cruelty - Increased Reward Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

