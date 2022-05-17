Amarillo Police: $4,000 reward offered for tips in animal cruelty case
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said several cats near Lawrence Lake have been shot with pellet guns, and they are asking the public for help in locating a suspect.
The lake, located near Interstate 40 next to Western Plaza Drive, is home to many cats.
Officials said over the past month, a local veterinarian confirmed through x-ray that several cats have been shot with a pellet gun.
APD said they are seeking information in the animal cruelty case. Anyone with information on the crime are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn an increased reward up to $4,000.
