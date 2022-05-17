Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Fire Department hosts annual 'Safety Town' for Panhandle students

‘Safety Town’ for Panhandle students
‘Safety Town’ for Panhandle students(Source: Amarillo Fire Department)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department and other agencies are busy hosting ‘Safety Town’ today and Wednesday, May 18.

The annual ‘Safety Town’ event is held at the Randall County Fire Station 1 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

This event provides a fun learning experience for hundreds of elementary students from all across the area to learn about water, bike, and fire safety.

“The goal is to educate kids in a fun environment. Try to get to them while they’re young and their minds are just such sponges at this age, they can soak it all up,” said Jeff Justus community liaison for the Amarillo Fire Department. “We feel like it’s important to talk to these kids about safety. Especially leading up to summer were about to go into summer months. Anything in general that could help them. Whether its an escape plan at home or how to dial 9-1-1 or what to do if there’s a car wreck.”

“Safety Town is the coolest field trip I have ever been on,” said Kate Apodaca a student at Bushland Elementary.

Participating agencies at Safety Town include:

  • Amarillo Police Department
  • Amarillo Emergency Communications Center
  • Potter-Randall 9-1-1
  • Panhandle Regional Planning Commission
  • AC Police Department
  • Fire-Rescue
  • Randall County Fire
  • Randall County Sheriff
  • Texas Forest Service
  • DPS
  • TXDot
  • Amarillo Medical Services
  • Window on a Wider World
  • LifeStar
  • Xcel Energy

Safety Town is free and open to the public.

Safety Town has kicked off! We are open to all elementary kids for free. Today and tomorrow only from 9-2 at Randall County Fire Department on the South Loop 335.

Posted by Amarillo Fire Department on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

