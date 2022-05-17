Amarillo Area CASA looking for mentors for children in foster care system

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area CASA is needing mentors for children in the foster care system.

Volunteers for CASA need to support, advocate and provide stability for children in the local system, the organization said.

CASA is looking for volunteers who can give five to 10 hours a month to a child.

A total of 37 children need community members to help guide them and support them as they go through the foster care system, CASA said.

The organization is hoping the children will get a volunteer in the next month to help them as they start the new school year.

Those who want to become a volunteer for these children can sign up for training days which are from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on June 6, June 9, June 13 and June 16.

To sign up for a training day, email CASA’s Recruitment and Training Director Doug Hathcock at doug@amarillocasa.org.

