Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Area CASA looking for mentors for children in foster care system

Volunteers for CASA need to support, advocate and provide stability for children in the local...
Volunteers for CASA need to support, advocate and provide stability for children in the local system, the organization said.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area CASA is needing mentors for children in the foster care system.

Volunteers for CASA need to support, advocate and provide stability for children in the local system, the organization said.

CASA is looking for volunteers who can give five to 10 hours a month to a child.

A total of 37 children need community members to help guide them and support them as they go through the foster care system, CASA said.

The organization is hoping the children will get a volunteer in the next month to help them as they start the new school year.

Those who want to become a volunteer for these children can sign up for training days which are from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on June 6, June 9, June 13 and June 16.

To sign up for a training day, email CASA’s Recruitment and Training Director Doug Hathcock at doug@amarillocasa.org.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger
Amarillo police investigating early morning homicide in north Amarillo
Amarillo police ‘putting after hour clubs on notice’ after recent shootings
Lawrence Lake
Amarillo Police: $4,000 reward offered for tips in animal cruelty case
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 near Nara Visa by the New Mexico and...
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 in Quay County

Latest News

The kickball tournament is May 19 from noon to 5:00 p.m. in the ballpark at Thompson Park.
Kickball tournament for Special Olympics this Thursday at Thompson Park
Bad news came overnight as the average price for a gallon of regular gas jumped 70 cents to tie...
Panhandle regular gas prices jumped 70 cents overnight
The City of Clovis Mayor Mike Morris is holding a State of the City address on...
City of Clovis Mayor giving address to public on Thursday
Ashley Nichole Crumbley
Amarillo police need help finding endangered woman