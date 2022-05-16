Veterans Land Board honors last known survivor of U.S.S Indianapolis

Who's Hiring?
Last know U.S.S. Indianapolis survivor, Cleatus Lebow
Last know U.S.S. Indianapolis survivor, Cleatus Lebow
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Veterans Land Board will be hosting the 77th Anniversary of the USS Indianapolis reunion, honoring the last known survivor of the sunken ship.

U.S. Navy and World War II Veteran Cleatus Lebow is one of the last known survivors—and the last from Texas—who sailed on the ship while it was attacked and eventually sunk on July 30, 1945.

World War II U.S. Navy Veteran Honored at 77th Anniversary of the USS Indianapolis Reunion
World War II U.S. Navy Veteran Honored at 77th Anniversary of the USS Indianapolis Reunion

The reunion is an opportunity to highlight Lebow who will travel from the Veteran Land Board Texas State Veterans home in Amarillo to Fredericksburg.

Lebow will be escorted by first responders as he departs Amarillo and makes his way to Fredericksburg.

He will leave the Ussery-Roan TSVH at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

The reunion is presented by the Legacy Foundation and will be held at the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg from May 17, to May 20.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

