Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger

(WILX)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a woman died after a wreck near Borger on Sunday.

The wreck occurred at 9:45 p.m. about five miles east of Borger.

A 2001 Ford F-250 was west on State Highway 152 when the driver, for an unknown reason, veered off the roadway and traveled into the center median.

DPS says the driver, identified as 19-year-old Haley Nightengale of Pampa, over-corrected the steering to the right, lost control of the vehicle, re-entered the roadway in a side skid and rolled over.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

DPS said Nightengale was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police investigating early morning homicide in north Amarillo
Brantley Parrish of Amarillo got a surprise birthday party at UMC on Saturday, a month after...
UMC hosts surprise 9th birthday for Amarillo burn victim
Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a crowded flea market. The sheriff...
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Officials believe 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez is still in Leon County almost 48 hours after his...
Officials believe convicted killer’s escape in Leon County was premeditated

Latest News

Wildfires in New Mexico continue to grow, as extreme conditions fuel the spread.
Curry County holds donation drive for displaced families
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Monday Outlook with Shelden 5/16
Monday Outlook with Shelden 5/16
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 5/15
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 5/15