Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a woman died after a wreck near Borger on Sunday.

The wreck occurred at 9:45 p.m. about five miles east of Borger.

A 2001 Ford F-250 was west on State Highway 152 when the driver, for an unknown reason, veered off the roadway and traveled into the center median.

DPS says the driver, identified as 19-year-old Haley Nightengale of Pampa, over-corrected the steering to the right, lost control of the vehicle, re-entered the roadway in a side skid and rolled over.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

DPS said Nightengale was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

