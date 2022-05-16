NNSA cancels November contract award with Pantex

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration has canceled a $28 million contract award to the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex.

The NNSA, who announced the contract award in November 2021, said the contract was for solicitation for management and operation at both places.

In December 2021, the Government Accountability Office received protests of the contract award.

In January 2022, the NNSA announced it was taking voluntary corrective action to assess alleged organizational conflicts of interest and alleged proprieties.

After the NNSA reviewed the procurement record and assessed the increased requirements at the sites, the solicitation was cancelled and the award was terminated in order to best address NNSA’s mission requirements.

NNSA experts reviewed the contract structure for Pantex and Y-12, which was under a single contract.

The NNSA said it requires separate contracts to manage Pantex and Y-12 because of accelerating workload at both facilities, the challenging geopolitical environment and the urgent need for the NNSA to deliver on critical national security missions.

The NNSA said it will rebid contracts.

