Local fallen heroes honored during wreath laying ceremony in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty were honored Monday morning during a memorial in Amarillo.

The annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service supports Texas Panhandle law enforcement officers and was located in Llano East at the Field of Honor.

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas expressed his appreciation for all who protect the community.

“These guys are going out and fighting crime and evil forces each and every day and standing up against the bad guys while we’re all asleep or enjoying our lives,” Thomas said. “We don’t want to forget who they are. we wouldn’t have this great country if we didn’t have those guys, so what these did for our community where the military did for county so we just greatly appreciate what they’ve done for us.”

A wreath laying ceremony was also held at the memorial.

