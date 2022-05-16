Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Local fallen heroes honored during wreath laying ceremony in Amarillo

A former neighbor says the California church shooting suspect’s life unraveled after he was...
A former neighbor says the California church shooting suspect’s life unraveled after he was nearly beaten to death several years ago.(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty were honored Monday morning during a memorial in Amarillo.

The annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service supports Texas Panhandle law enforcement officers and was located in Llano East at the Field of Honor.

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas expressed his appreciation for all who protect the community.

“These guys are going out and fighting crime and evil forces each and every day and standing up against the bad guys while we’re all asleep or enjoying our lives,” Thomas said. “We don’t want to forget who they are. we wouldn’t have this great country if we didn’t have those guys, so what these did for our community where the military did for county so we just greatly appreciate what they’ve done for us.”

A wreath laying ceremony was also held at the memorial.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police investigating early morning homicide in north Amarillo
Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger
Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a crowded flea market. The sheriff...
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting
Brantley Parrish of Amarillo got a surprise birthday party at UMC on Saturday, a month after...
UMC hosts surprise 9th birthday for Amarillo burn victim
Amarillo Boulevard deadly crash
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on west Amarillo Boulevard

Latest News

The power outage is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. on May 19 and will last about four hours.
City of Tulia scheduling power outage on Thursday night while repairs are made
The board voted for incentives for a meat packing plant and a mineral processor. (source:...
Amarillo may invest in $2 billion deal with AEDC today
Pantex getting cutting-edge system to combat drones
NNSA cancels November contract award with Pantex
Source: Amarillo ISD
Amarillo parents, children invited to Safari scavenger hunt at Amarillo schools