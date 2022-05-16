Like a Rainy Monday Night?

A solid retreating of the dry line has our dew points already on the rise, and if a wave of energy can come off of the New Mexico mountains, we could be in prime position to enjoy some evening showers and thunderstorms! For the day today, expect morning lows to hang on into the low 60s with steady southeasterly winds at 10-20 mph all day, boosting our humidity. Temperatures will be closer to normal, with mid-80s expected. Then this evening going into tonight, a line of showers and thunderstorms are expected to form in eastern New Mexico, then track easterly as we head into the night time hours, with heavy rain, hail and strong winds expected to be our highest threats. Storm severity will diminish after daytime heating goes away after sundown.

