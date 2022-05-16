‘It is a palace’: Pampa Animal Shelter makes partnership resulting to a low kill shelter

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - After a reputation of a high kill animal shelter, Pampa Animal Shelter made a partnership that completely changed the narrative to a low kill shelter.

Due to the partnership with the Pampa Animal Shelter Director, a rescue, the City Manager and residents of Pampa the shelter now has an average live release rate of 90 percent and above.

“If you would’ve walked into the old shelter it’s just small runs, not very many, no real air-conditioning, no heat. No bathroom. It was just a disaster. This is a palace, it is a palace,” said Faustina Curry, the president of Paws.

Funding, a bond passed by residents and collaboration between the City, the shelter and volunteers turned this dream “Palace” to a reality.

“They hired an architect firm in Colorado to come in and did a study. In the study, they put all the numbers in the right spots, and it tells you what this facility needs for the animals it holds,” said Monty Montgomery, director of the Pampa Animal Shelter. “So at that point, we had no choice but to put it out to the public. ‘What do y’all want to do?’ And The City put it out there to the public and let them make the decision. So we got the money.”

This facility now boasts an extremely high live release rate near 95 percent of the animals who come in walk back out via adoption or transport to other states and rescues.

“The Paws people work extremely hard in the placement. They work extremely hard applying the medical needs we have. The City doesn’t have the funding for medical, but Paws manages to help these thing out, like vaccinations. Faustina and I are like brother and sister, she’s got my back and I’ve got hers,” said Montgomery.

While Montgomery and Curry are not opposed to euthanasia, the outcome they now enjoy is optimal.

“We move animals out of here. They don’t have to put them down, because no matter what your profession, if you are putting down animals everyday. You have to put some type of barrier up, so it doesn’t destroy you and for the staff and Monty I think our biggest asset is, we get animals out, we work non-stop. We have a lady in Colorado that helps directly for us and we have the transport group of volunteers that help us, but we get animals out of here,” said Curry.

Curry says they have been raising money non-stop to help any animal who is taken to the shelter, is given the opportunity to have a vet look at it where it would normally be put down.

“If they have to put down all these animals that come in, it’s like pulling on your soul. I mean if you feel about the animals the way we do and you look at them and put them down day after day, that’s very difficult,” said Curry.

Before the Pampa shelter opened, Montgomery went as far as to visit a facility his is modeled after.

“It was enlightening. Things I thought we’d be doing one way we don’t do. You do what the shelter needs. Not what you think it needs,” said Montgomery.

He says he trusts in his employees and staff, allowing them to learn as they go - with the well being of the animals as top priority.

“I pull in the parking lot every morning, seeing people making laps around the park. This year we are going to get some type of shade out there, we are going to get water out there. We are discussing things right now and I’m excited about those things. These are things that have happened on my shift and I want to walk out one of these days, and hopefully it’s in good hands,” said Montgomery.

