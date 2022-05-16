Doppler Dave Tracks Rain Chances This Week

We have some hot days in store this week, but we also have some chances for rain. The first will occur later tonight as storms from New Mexico track east across our area. Some of the storms may be a bit heavy, but we don’t anticipate a major outbreak of severe weather, rather we are hoping for some decent rain. Tomorrow the dryline will scour out the moisture in the air and we will be back to hot, dry conditions in the upper 90s. Another opportunity for rain will develop by Wednesday as a few storm drift into our region from the Rockies during the evening hours.

