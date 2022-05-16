Curry County holds donation drive for displaced families

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County is hosting a donation drive to hope those affected by the wildfires in New Mexico.

The community donation drive will help collect items needed by those displaced or affected by the two wildfires in San Miguel, Mora, Taos and Colfax Counties.

Needed items include laundry detergent, new clothing of all sizes, new socks and underwear, blankets and pillows.

Items can be dropped off at the Curry County Administration Complex at a table set up in the lobby.

Curry County will provide donations to the Salvation Army team assisting individuals in need.

For more information please contact Curry County Administration at 575.763.6016

