Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Curry County holds donation drive for displaced families

Wildfires in New Mexico continue to grow, as extreme conditions fuel the spread.
Wildfires in New Mexico continue to grow, as extreme conditions fuel the spread.
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County is hosting a donation drive to hope those affected by the wildfires in New Mexico.

The community donation drive will help collect items needed by those displaced or affected by the two wildfires in San Miguel, Mora, Taos and Colfax Counties.

Needed items include laundry detergent, new clothing of all sizes, new socks and underwear, blankets and pillows.

Items can be dropped off at the Curry County Administration Complex at a table set up in the lobby.

Curry County will provide donations to the Salvation Army team assisting individuals in need.

For more information please contact Curry County Administration at 575.763.6016

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police investigating early morning homicide in north Amarillo
Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger
Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a crowded flea market. The sheriff...
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting
Brantley Parrish of Amarillo got a surprise birthday party at UMC on Saturday, a month after...
UMC hosts surprise 9th birthday for Amarillo burn victim
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Crews respond to structure fire near Hancock street
Amarillo fire extinguish multiple structures over the weekend
Last know U.S.S. Indianapolis survivor, Cleatus Lebow
Veterans Land Board honors last known survivor of U.S.S Indianapolis
Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos