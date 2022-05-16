Comanche Chief Quanah Parker to be honored Wednesday with statue at Amarillo airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Quanah Parker will be honored with a sculpture on Wednesday at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.

The city of Amarillo said Quanah Parker, a national legend who was the last chief of the Comanche nation and is a major historical figure in the foundation of the Golden Spread, is being honored thanks to an Amarillo family.

The unveiling of the Quanah Parker bust is at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at the Amarillo airport on the second floor of the terminal building.

The family of King Hill donated the bust to the city. Hill’s father, Jack Hill, created the bust and was well-known in Amarillo for his artistry in capturing images of the Texas Panhandle.

The statue will become a permanent feature and attraction at the airport.

“We are proud to be the home of this fantastic work of art that symbolizes one of the most famous individuals in the history of this area. I want to thank King Hill and his family for their generosity in making this donation to the city, “said COA Director of Aviation/RHAIA Michael Conner. “I can think of no better place for this art as visitors from around the world will see the image of Quanah Parker as they arrive in Amarillo.”

King Hill, Nancy Boles, a great granddaughter of Quanah Parker, and city officials will be at the ceremony. The public is welcome.

For further information, call the city of Amarillo at (806) 378-5219.

