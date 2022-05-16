City of Tulia scheduling power outage on Thursday night while repairs are made

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Tulia will be out of power on Thursday night while repairs are made to the electrical service.

The power outage is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. on May 19 and will last about four hours.

The repairs will be made on the main electrical transformer in Tulia.

The city is encouraging members of the city to make any needed accommodations ahead of time.

