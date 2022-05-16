Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police ‘putting after hour clubs on notice’ after recent shootings

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police are asking residents to report suspicious activity at ‘after hour’ clubs after two shootings that happened back to back on Sunday morning.

The shootings happened hours apart on Sunday morning at ‘after hour’ clubs that left one person dead and several injured.

Officers were called near north Fillmore in response to the first shooting, and a couple hours later, officers were called near north Fillmore, again, responding to another shooting.

Both shootings were on privately owned land at ‘after hour’ clubs.

“At this point we have not made any arrests, we don’t have any warrants that have been issued. I do feel like our detectives will figure out who this was and we will make sure the right people are held accountable for this. We have a very high rate of making sure we catch these shooters whenever there’s a homicide involved especially,” said Corporal Jeb Hilton public information officer at Amarillo Police Department.

Corporal Hilton says ‘after hour’ clubs are not sanctioned by TABC.

“There are different laws when it comes to going on someone’s private property and breaking up these parties. We will watch it, we’ll monitor and make sure they’re following all the laws. Making sure they’re not being a nuisance and if there is something we can do to shut these down we will. There’s no reason for us to continue to have these shootings at these clubs,” said Corporal Hilton.

Corporal Hilton says a lot of information comes from the public. He advises if you find yourself in this situation, to call the police.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating the homicide.

If you have any information about the shootings call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

