Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo parents, children invited to Safari scavenger hunt at Amarillo schools

Source: Amarillo ISD
Source: Amarillo ISD(Amarillo ISD)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo parents who are looking to enroll their children in an Early Education program are invited to a Safari scavenger hunt.

Amarillo Independent School District said children who are between three and five years old by September 1 can enter in the programs.

On Tuesday, May 17, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., parents and their children can roam around the neighborhood AISD elementary schools on a scavenger hunt.

Teacher tour guides will answer all their questions and help parents enroll into the pre-k and kindergarten programs.

Children will get free books during the event.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police investigating early morning homicide in north Amarillo
Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger
Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a crowded flea market. The sheriff...
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting
Brantley Parrish of Amarillo got a surprise birthday party at UMC on Saturday, a month after...
UMC hosts surprise 9th birthday for Amarillo burn victim
Amarillo Boulevard deadly crash
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on west Amarillo Boulevard

Latest News

The power outage is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. on May 19 and will last about four hours.
City of Tulia scheduling power outage on Thursday night while repairs are made
The board voted for incentives for a meat packing plant and a mineral processor. (source:...
Amarillo may invest in $2 billion deal with AEDC today
A former neighbor says the California church shooting suspect’s life unraveled after he was...
Local fallen heroes honored during wreath laying ceremony in Amarillo
Pantex getting cutting-edge system to combat drones
NNSA cancels November contract award with Pantex