Amarillo parents, children invited to Safari scavenger hunt at Amarillo schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo parents who are looking to enroll their children in an Early Education program are invited to a Safari scavenger hunt.

Amarillo Independent School District said children who are between three and five years old by September 1 can enter in the programs.

On Tuesday, May 17, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., parents and their children can roam around the neighborhood AISD elementary schools on a scavenger hunt.

Teacher tour guides will answer all their questions and help parents enroll into the pre-k and kindergarten programs.

Children will get free books during the event.

