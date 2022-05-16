Amarillo may invest in $2 billion deal with AEDC today
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo could be in for $2 billion in private construction investments if deals approved today by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation can be wrapped up.
The board voted for incentives for a meat packing plant and a mineral processor.
The city council and companies will still have the final say.
Producers Owned Beef would build near east Interstate 40 with a promise of $5,000 per job created.
While a Canadian rare earth processor would build north of Rick Husband International Airport for a promised $1,000 per job.
