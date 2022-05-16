Who's Hiring?
Amarillo fire extinguish multiple structures over the weekend

Crews respond to structure fire near Hancock street
Crews respond to structure fire near Hancock street(AFD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews responded to two fire alarms over the weekend.

According to the release, on Sunday at around 3:20 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at the International Paper Company.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke pushing out of the ejection fan of the building.

When the crews entered the building, they found that the sprinkler system was working and had extinguished the main body of the fire.

Firefighters then watered the remaining fire in an exhaust fan on the ceiling.

No injuries were reported.

Crews then responded to another fire alarm at around 6:20 p.m near Hancock.

The first unit arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing between two homes.

The firefighters initially pulled two attack lines to begin extinguishing the fire in the backyard, involving a shed, two cars and a fence.

Crews say a downed power line was also arcing and sparking, making it difficult for crews.

Both homes started pushing heavy brown smoke from the eaves and gables.

When firefighters entered the two homes, crews found heavy fire in the attic spaces.

Due to deteriorating conditions, crews called for a second alarm to bring in more manpower and changed tactics to a “defensive” position.

Both homes were heavily damaged.

The house to the North was filled with contents, and the backyard was full of trash and debris, including the shells of four vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

