1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 in Quay County

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 near Nara Visa by the New Mexico and Texas state line.

The crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on May 15.

The New Mexico State Police say a 2022 Freightliner Commercial Motor Vehicle was traveling east on the highway when it crossed over the center stripe line into the westbound lane.

The Freightliner then sideswiped another CMV, a 2019 Volvo that was traveling west. The Volvo left the roadway and overturned.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Roger Craghead of Missouri, died on the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.