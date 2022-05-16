Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 in Quay County

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 near Nara Visa by the New Mexico and...
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 near Nara Visa by the New Mexico and Texas state line.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 54 near Nara Visa by the New Mexico and Texas state line.

The crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on May 15.

The New Mexico State Police say a 2022 Freightliner Commercial Motor Vehicle was traveling east on the highway when it crossed over the center stripe line into the westbound lane.

The Freightliner then sideswiped another CMV, a 2019 Volvo that was traveling west. The Volvo left the roadway and overturned.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Roger Craghead of Missouri, died on the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police investigating early morning homicide in north Amarillo
Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger
Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a crowded flea market. The sheriff...
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting
Brantley Parrish of Amarillo got a surprise birthday party at UMC on Saturday, a month after...
UMC hosts surprise 9th birthday for Amarillo burn victim
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Pampa woman killed after rollover near Borger
Crews respond to structure fire near Hancock street
Amarillo fire extinguish multiple structures over the weekend
Last know U.S.S. Indianapolis survivor, Cleatus Lebow
Veterans Land Board honors last known survivor of U.S.S Indianapolis
Wildfires in New Mexico continue to grow, as extreme conditions fuel the spread.
Curry County holds donation drive for displaced families