Tascosa’s Doerue returns home for Sweatbox Clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first ever King Doerue Sweatbox Clinic was held this afternoon, the event was held from 10am-12pm at Sam Houston Middle School. The clinic focusing on speed and agility for boys and girls between the ages of 8-16 years of age.

Doerue says the camps purpose is to help young athletes “Improve on their speed and agility training, and find something to do to get out of the house”.

The former Tascosa standout and current Purdue running back putting on the clinic with Trainante Posey, a trainer with Sweatbox Athletic Skills Training.

Posey acknowledging the clinic was long in the works saying “its something that he’s been wanting to do for a while, you know back in college it was hard for him to get down here so today we actually did it, were doing it, and were going to finish strong with it”.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.