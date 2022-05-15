Hot Week Ahead

Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High temperatures will run well above average this week. The average high this time of year is near 80 degrees, Tuesday it will be near 100. Monday and Tuesday there is a small chance of a handful of thunderstorms, a few may be briefly severe with gusty winds and some small to medium hail. Much cooler air is on tap right now for next week, that forecast may change.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

