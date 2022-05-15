Canyon’s Davis reflects on Eagles career

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Growing up Kaylie Davis was a natural athlete who played multiple sports, more specifically Volleyball and you guessed it Softball. Davis says when she got into High School however that changed as she decided to devote her time to the game of Softball fulltime, a sport she says gives her happiness and the ability to be loud with her teammates.

“I’ve loved it, I’ve been in Canyon my whole life, so I’ve always been an Eagle. We love to be loud and make as much noise as possible and have fun doing it, it just makes me feel better whenever I get to play and be around my teammates, it can change your whole mood, if you are having a bad day it will make you feel better. Softball can make you feel better, having fun and being out there playing.”

A game that brings happiness, and a tremendous year as a whole for the Canyon Eagles, however not without challenges as Davis battled injuries at the beginning of the season , a challenge she handled like a leader and overcame according to her coach Styler Haddock

“You know I just talked to her one time, your a Senior what do you want to do, she said I want to lead, I said alright lets lead then, so she kind of stepped up, worked her way up to the leadoff spot and ever since she’s been killing it, you know she’s a four year starter for us, she knows what its like to be a Freshmen, Sophomore all that stuff so she does a really good job taking the younger ones and leading them along too. Whatever she wants to do she’s going to be great at whatever she does, she just puts her mind to it and goes to work and does those things.”

Davis says someone in her corner from day one is her mom, Lonna Hoagland, Lonna spoke about her standout Senior and echoes coach Haddock, saying the sky’s the limit for the future.

“This may be coming to and end soon you know I don’t want it very soon , but this chapter is going to end but she’s got another chapter to write, you know she’s got college coming up she can do whatever she wants to do be whatever she wants to be.”

