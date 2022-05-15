Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police investigating early morning homicide in north Amarillo

(Canva)
By KFDA Digital
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man has died after a shooting early Sunday morning in north Amarillo.

Around 4:14 a.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to the area of northeast 10th Avenue and north Fillmore street on a shooting.

Officers located the scene of the shooting at an after hours club located at 1003 N Fillmore. There were no victims at the scene when officers arrived.

A short time later five victims arrived at the local hospitals. One subject died from his injuries, one subject has life-threatening injuries, and the other three suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased is identified as Suade Fisher, a 25 year old male.

