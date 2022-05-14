Lady Eagles track wins state championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Whenever a team gets a state championship they immediately earn respect, but when it happens with a team representing home — they earn their hearts.

The Canyon High School Lady Eagle Track and Field won the UIL 4A State Championship on Thursday in Austin.

“I mean it’s awesome,” Lady Eagles Avery Brown said. “I’m glad we get to drive back and we have a trophy in the back. It’s exciting for sure.”

Hannah Stuart and Brown ran in the mile and two-mile, Whitney Willeford competed in long jump, Kashlee Dickinson did the pole vault and Abree Winfrey defended her state titles in the 800 meters and 300 hurdles.

Thalia Solis, Willeford, Samara Ramirez and Winfrey also competed in the 1600 relay.

